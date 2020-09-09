Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/14/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, September 1st

Officers received a call from a male on 6th Avenue reporting that his mother’s vehicle had been damaged within the last couple of days.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Hwy. 64.

Wednesday, September 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft at an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that a subject had stolen a pair of sunglasses a few minutes prior to the call. The subject was described as having black hair, wearing a hat and a black shirt. The sunglasses were valued at $20.00.

Officers responded to a report of an electrical fire at an address on 4th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that the subject had not paid for two bottles of vodka.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 10th Avenue and Superior Street. A vehicle struck a left turn sign, knocking it over. The Street Department was notified.

Thursday, September 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Superior Street. Officers checked the area from Hwy. 45 to Cty. Rd. X, but were unable to locate the subject. The business was going to review their cameras.

Monday, September 7th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, September 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. G. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Boettcher Lane.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $15.00 approximately 25 minutes prior to the call. The male driver left going southbound on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that they had the vehicle on camera.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on Forrest Road. The caller told officers that a red vehicle had pulled into the old Ranch tavern and was sneaking around the property, going in and out of the buildings. A subject was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, September 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. B.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. A. A witness told officers that a box truck with a green cab hit a sign and then continued northbound on Cty. Rd. A. They said that the door the truck had writing on it, but they were unable to see what it said. Also the driver was wearing a bright green safety vest. Officers left a message with the Highway Department to check the sign. A teletype was sent to the Forest County Sheriff’s Officer to keep an eye out for the truck.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 52. When officers arrived the car was completely smashed, but no one was around. Dispatch received a second call reporting that the female subject who had been driving had started walking home when someone gave her a ride. Officers talked with the driver from an area towing company who told them that he had received a call about the vehicle by a male who gave the driver an address on Hwy. 52 to pick up the key. He had stated that his girlfriend had struck a deer. Officers cleared the scene. A subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, September 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Jungle Lake Road and Maple Lane. The caller told officers that the driver was conscious, but they did not know if they had any other injuries.

Officers responded to a call taken by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officer reporting a bear in the road at Cty. Rd. C and Hayes Road. The caller told officers that they had not struck the bear and they did not know if the bear was still alive. Officers determined that the bear had been struck by a vehicle. It was dead.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 55. Officers received a 2nd 911 call reporting that the vehicle was flipped over. The second caller told officers that they were unable to get the door open, but the back window was smashed out. The driver was taken to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw. The subject was not being cooperative. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, September 6th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an older white truck that was upside down and crushed with possibly someone inside at Cty. Rd. I and Star-Neva Road. Officers contacted the hospital to see if anyone had come in with injuries consistent with a vehicle accident. No one had. Officers were finally able to find out from a female subject who the driver was. She told officers that the male subject had called and told her what had happened. She told officers that she did not know where he was. Apparently, the accident had occurred several hours prior. Officers were unable to locate the male driver. The vehicle was towed and held.

Officers received a call from a female reporting criminal damage to her vehicle. She told officers that she had gotten some work done on the vehicle in Elcho and then drove it back to her new address in Merrill. She then brought the vehicle to a business in Merrill to have them look at the vehicle. This business told her to call the police because whoever worked on the vehicle last, had intentionally set it up to explode. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was contacted since the female and the vehicle were now in Merrill.

Monday, September 7th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his daughter had been in an accident at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. K. The caller told them that she had come over a hill, was blinded by the sun and went off of the roadway. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, September 8th

Officers responded to a report of an older black SUV in the ditch at Cty. Rd. AA and Crestwood Road. The vehicle was towed out. The driver was given a verbal warning about vehicle registration.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. J, about ½ mile from Forest Road on the north side. A black vehicle had struck a power pole. The driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.