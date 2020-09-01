Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/7/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, August 25th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Nastasket Street. A subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that some kids were fighting in the park on 1st Avenue and when he went over there to intervene, one of the kids spit on him. Officers warned the subjects involved about their behavior.

Officers responded to a report of stolen property at an address on 1st Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Arctic Street reporting that when she came home, an unknown subject was on her back porch. They slammed the back door shut and ran off.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 7th Avenue. Officers were able to retrieve the property and return it to the owner.

Wednesday, August 26th

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Clermont Street reporting that when he woke up, he found an unknown subject on his couch that seemed heavily intoxicated. The male subject left of his own accord, heading south on Clermont Street. He was described as being about 5’11’ with tattoos on his arm, wearing shorts and no shoes. The house had been unlocked. No damage was done. Officers were unable to locate the subject. The reporting caller later told officers that he had checked his wife’s laptop and noticed that the male subject had logged into his Facebook account.

Thursday, August 27th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Elm Street.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an intoxicated subject in the park by 4th Avenue and Field Street who was urinating in public. A physical altercation then occurred between the subject and the caller while on the phone with dispatch. Officers gave a verbal warning to all the subjects involved and a subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Friday, August 28th

Officers assisted with an EMS call for an intoxicated subject at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Willard Avenue. The K9 officer was deployed. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Corrections.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6th Avenue and Superior Street. A dump truck had tipped over onto a vehicle. Some lanes of traffic were closed. About 25 gallons of fuel had spilled.

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident at Milton Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Superior Street. Property damage only.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Charlotte Street and North Avenue. A subject was taken into custody for operating after revocation.

Saturday, August 29th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Edison Street. The fight was broken up by officers. Later some of the subjects involved in the fight were stopped by officers at 3rd Avenue and Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Century Avenue.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Charlotte Court. A subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, August 30th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, August 27th

Officers took a subject into custody at an address on Cty. Rd. B.

Sunday August 30th

Officers responded to a report of a grass fire at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 55.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Monarch Road. A children’s play house was on fire. It was determined that a toy with batteries inside was the source of the fire.

Monday, August 31st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. B. A subject was referred for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an accident with injuries at Hwy. 64 and Pioneer Road. Both vehicles were towed.