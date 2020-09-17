Antigo’s Butterfly and Pollinator Garden is becoming a Reality

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The pandemic brought some slowdowns and unexpected challenges, but Antigo’s Butterfly and Pollinator Garden is quickly becoming a reality. One of the primary reasons for the garden’s construction is a $5,000 grant from the Remington Foundation. Northwoods Gateway, a local chapter of Wild Ones is establishing the raised garden. Christine Macklem, Chapter President, reports, “We are pleased Jeanne Lucht, Foundation Director, joined us in person as the first plants were placed in the garden and making it possible for us to thank her in person.”

The plants were the first of many carefully selected native flowers to attract butterflies and other pollinators. A brick walkway around the garden will allow visitors to enjoy the flowers as well. Different blooms will be seen as the growing season progresses to continually feed the butterflies and pollinators. Julie Rose, a chapter member whose focus is education, explains, “Our goal is to help the public understand the importance of native plants and to inspire them to add natives to their gardens. Identification signage will be placed next to the flowers. Additionally a kiosk will be built next to the garden offering a variety of educational material.”

The garden is located on Johnson Electric Coil property where the Springbrook Walking Trail crosses 2nd Avenue in Antigo.

Fundraising is continuing to add more features to the garden area. Future plans include in addition to the kiosk, benches, native trees and shrubs, educational signs and pertinent decorative features. Karen Now-Stimac, fundraiser co-person, said, “We want to make the Butterfly Garden a must visit destination for the community – something they will even be proud to share with their out of town guests”. Anyone wishing to make a donation toward this goal is encouraged to do so. Any amount is welcome. Donations may be sent to Butterfly Garden, CoVantage Credit Union, P.O. Box 107 Antigo, WI 54430. Cash donations are tax deductible.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Garden or learning more about native plants and related topics, you are invited to join Northwoods Gateway. The chapter meets once a month and frequently offers educational presentations. For more information, visit Northwoods Gateway Facebook Page or Wild Ones website. Email at northwoodsgateway@gmail.com.