Bill Williams, 81

Bill Williams, of Antigo, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Aspirus Medford Hospital at the age of 81.

Bill was born on June 17, 1939, to the late Caryle (Johnson) and William “Ike” Williams in Antigo. Bill graduated from Antigo High School in 1957. On September 16, 1961, he was united in marriage to Helen Artz at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Phlox. She survives. Bill was the owner of Northern Building Maintenance and Supply until his retirement in September 2015. He was also employed at Antigo Daily Journal for over 29 years.

Bill was a member of Ss. Mary and Hyacinth. He was also a member of the Antigo Elks Club and the Optimist Club.

Bill played with the Northernaires and especially enjoyed jazz music. He loved his family dearly and took great pleasure watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities.

In addition to his wife Helen, Bill is survived by sons; Michael (Amanda) Williams of Jenison, MI and James Williams of Charlotte, NC, 7 grandchildren; Jordan, Emily, Madeleine, Isaiah, Bobby, Titus and Jacoba, and brothers; Tim (Debra) Williams of Green Bay and Bob (JoAnne) Williams of Boston, MA.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Ss. Mary and Hyacinth’s Catholic Church. Father Charles Hoffmann will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home.

Memorials in Bill’s name will be directed toward All Saints Catholic School.