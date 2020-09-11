Carl Robert Basler, 53

Carl Robert Basler of Gleason passed away at Freodert Hospital in Milwaukee on September 8, 2020 at the age of 53.

Carl was born in Antigo on February 3, 1967 to Arnold and Janice (Moritz) Basler of Gleason.

Carl graduated Antigo High School in 1985. He then went on to work for Wetterau Wood Products and Gallenberg Equipment before working at Kretz Lumber in maintenance for over 27 years.

He enjoyed bear hunting, deer hunting, fishing, and producing maple syrup with family and friends. He also enjoyed roasting bear and pig for family and friends in the cooker he made himself.

Carl was a hard worker, devoted to his family and a good friend to many.

In addition to his parents, Carl is survived by two sons; Adam of Gleason and Alex Basler, a student at UW- LaCrosse and their mother Tanya Mollen of Appleton, brother; Tom Basler (Lisa Mishler) of Gleason, and sister; Christine (Jim) Klement of Antigo.

A private memorial service for Carl will be held with Reverend Paul Radke officiating. A public visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the staff at Freodert Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kneeland, and all our friends and family for their love and support.