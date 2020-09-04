City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for September 9th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

6:00 PM

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 12, 2020 Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

88-20 Professional Service Agreement with MSA Professional Services to Analyze the Option for the use of Additional Chemical Treatment Versus Projected Plant Upgrades based upon Recent Total Maximum Daily Limit Changes by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

89-20 Recommendation and Request for Additional CIP Funds for the Purchase of Two 3/4 Ton 4×4 Pickups with Attachments (one each at the Water & Wastewater Plants) as the Result of a Competitive Bid Process

90-20 Transfer CIP Funds from the 2020 Digester Upgrade Project for Emergency Repairs to the Sand Filter Pump Drive System at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to Address Emergency Repairs

91-20 Proposed Amendments to the City’s Existing ATV/UTV Route Map Previously Established on September 12, 2018 in order to Accommodate Updates in the Adjacent Towns and Langlade County

92-20 Waiver of Permit Fees and Insurance Requirements for 2020 Tee Pad Bash

93-20 Carry Forward $250 from 2019 to 2020 for the Park, Recreation, and Cemetery Director’s Uniform Allowance

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

2. Mayor Appointments to Historic Preservation Committee

3. Mayor’s Appointment and Re-appointments to Park, Cemetery and Recreation Commission

NEW BUSINESS

MOTIONS

1. Conditional Use Permit for Nathaniel M. Scheel to Allow Gunsmithing and Firearm Transfers at 321 Watson Street (Approved by City Plan Commission on 9/1/2020 with condition to allow no more than 30 guns associated with the business and no ammunition to be sold)

LICENSES

1. MAM1 LLC Applications for “Class B” Fermented Malt Beverage and Intoxicating Liquor, Amusement Device, and Dance Hall Licenses at 410 State Highway 64 (Licenses Relinquished by BSD Brothers LLC dba Luigi’s Pasta and Pizza) Contingent Upon Completion of Inspections

2. Steves Auto dba MHV Billiards Application for Amusement Device and Amusement Parlor Licenses at 629 Fifth Avenue (Contingent Upon Completion of Inspections)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for August 7 and 21, 2020 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 73321-73616

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check No. 2041

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3647-3648

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.