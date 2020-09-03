City of Antigo Police & Fire Commission Meeting Agenda for September 14th

NTC-ANTIGO CAMPUS

312 FORREST AVENUE, ROOM T117

Monday, September 14, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(c), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Commission will Convene into Closed Session to Conduct Interviews for Fire Fighter/Paramedic. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Commission will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with Regular Order of Business

2. Develop List of Future Hires for Fire Fighter/Paramedic Position

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

