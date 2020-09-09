City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for September 15th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearings

1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 300 Lincoln Street for Reduction of the Current R-2 Corner Front Yard Setback of 50-feet to 4.6-feet for Proposed Construction of a Classroom/Childcare Building Addition to the East Side of the Existing Building

2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 1509 N Superior Street to Allow Placement of Replacement Privacy Fence Up to Property Line

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Variance Application Request to Allow Reduction of the Current R-2 Corner Front Yard Setback of 50-feet to 4.6- feet for Proposed Construction of a Classroom/Childcare Building Addition to the East Side of the Existing Building at 300 Lincoln Street (including all 13 parcels)

2. Variance Application Request to Allow Placement of Replacement Privacy Fence Up To Property Line Following Survey Determining Actual Lot Lines at 1509 N Superior Street (Parcel #201-1648.001)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.