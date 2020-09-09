Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for September 15th

City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for September 15th

By Antigo Times
September 9, 2020
143
0

COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearings
1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 300 Lincoln Street for Reduction of the Current R-2 Corner Front Yard Setback of 50-feet to 4.6-feet for Proposed Construction of a Classroom/Childcare Building Addition to the East Side of the Existing Building
2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 1509 N Superior Street to Allow Placement of Replacement Privacy Fence Up to Property Line

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Variance Application Request to Allow Reduction of the Current R-2 Corner Front Yard Setback of 50-feet to 4.6- feet for Proposed Construction of a Classroom/Childcare Building Addition to the East Side of the Existing Building at 300 Lincoln Street (including all 13 parcels)
2. Variance Application Request to Allow Placement of Replacement Privacy Fence Up To Property Line Following Survey Determining Actual Lot Lines at 1509 N Superior Street (Parcel #201-1648.001)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

Department of Motor Vehicles Releases New Milwaukee ...

Next Article

Wisconsin Launches “You Stop the Spread” Multimedia ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.