Community Calendar for 9/14/20 to 9/21/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 16th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 18th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “One of my daughter’s children just moved in with me and I live on a fixed income, so the food pantry helps us make ends meet.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 14th & 21st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 16th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday’s Ladies Night Bike Ride September 14th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Ladies rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and routes for these alternative rides. There will be up to two groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides September 15th 10am Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street, Antigo. Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides will depart from Peaceful Valley Parking Area by the Heinzen Pavilion every Tuesday during the summer. They divide into groups going distances of 10 to 25 miles. The group encourages riders to go within their comfort level and have return routes for less experienced riders. The group does like to stop to smell the roses from time to time. Rides will last 1-2 hours. Contact Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com for more information or to be put on his email list.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride September 16th 4-6:30pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Wednesday Group Bike Ride meets every Wednesday at 4pm in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse in Antigo. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. Rides return usually about 6:30 pm. All are welcome! For more information contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

William Kubeny Golf & Bowl September 18th & 19th Fri., Sept. 18th 6pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Bowling starts at 7pm. Sat., Sept. 19th 9am shotgun start. Riverview Golf Course, W11817 Highland Rd., Antigo. Beverage carts on the course. Lunch available to purchase from 10:30am-12:30pm. 4pm dinner at North Star Lanes. Chicken dinner with sides. 27 teams maximum, teams of 2, $150 entry fee which includes bowling, golf & cart, meal on Saturday after golfing. To sign up, contact Brian Mattmiller at 715-216-1013.

21st Annual Lakes & Leaves Bike Ride September 19th 7am-2pm Summit Lake Park, Hwy. 45, Summit Lake. This annual ride offers some of the most beautiful road riding in Langlade County. Helmets are required, SAG support, rest areas, food & refreshments. With 4 different route lengths (6, 18, 38, & 62 mile) we have something for everyone. The ride will be on paved public roads with rolling hills & beautiful scenic views; therefore, riders must obey all traffic laws. The 4 routes will be well marked, along with rest stops stocked with water, sports drinks, fruit & snacks. Departure Times: 8am – 62 mile ride; 9:30 am – 38 mile ride; 10:30 am – 18 mile ride; 11:30 am – 6 mile ride. All riders are welcomed with morning refreshments at registration. Lunch will be served at 12:30pm following the ride. Riders of all ages may participate. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registered and non-registered riders must check in between 7am & 11am on Saturday at Summit Lake Park. Event will be held rain or shine! For more info, please call 715-623-4134.

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 19th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it. The layout of the market was changed and several safety measures implemented in order to create as safe an environment as possible for both vendors and customers alike.

Eli’s Unite & Fight Run/Walk Event & Blood Drive September 19th 9am Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street, Antigo. Lace up your shoes and mark your calendars! Join Eli’s Unite & Fight 1K-5K-10K to raise awareness of childhood cancer. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, we are offering a virtual run in addition to our event. Teams can be set up when you register online. Register at www.believe15.com. Prizes will be given out for teams displaying the most #bELIeve15 team spirit. All participants will be chip timed. Race packets can be picked up at Peaceful Valley Park Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm or Saturday from 8am to 9am. There will also be a blood drive going on that day at St. John’s Catholic Church, 415 5th Avenue & at Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street. To schedule your appointment, please call or text Julie at 715-216-2812. You may also sign up online by visiting save3lives.org. Use sponsor code OT39. Be sure to join Eli and his #bELIeve15 team of warriors on Facebook @ElisWarriors.

Mum Fest September 19th 10am-4pm Frisch’s Greenhouse, 106 7th Avenue, Antigo. Crafters and artists will be there along with a glorious collection of mums!

Annual Fall Art Show – “Kaleidoscope of Color” Saturdays & Sundays, September 19th-October 4th, 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Includes works of art by Jean Sredl, Tim Baumhardt, Carol Strand, Carmen Duran, Jim Leuenberger and Kirk Stark. Masks will be required. Please check the website for any changes. www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides September 19th & 20th Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Call 715-573-8397 for times.

4th Annual Oktoberfest on Post Lake September 19th 5pm PLIA Community Center, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. They will be serving delicious Bavarian cuisine and refreshing Oktoberfest beer, wine, and soda. Come enjoy the music, games, and fun! It’s a great way to begin fall in the great Northwoods of Wisconsin! The event will be held at the PLIA building and pavilion at the corner of Post lake Drive and County Rad K on Post Lake in the Town of Elcho. Please call 715-777-5470 for more information.

*Meetings*

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting September 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting September 15th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting September 16th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting September 16th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting September 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.