Community Calendar for 9/7/20 to 9/14/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 9th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 11th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “One of my daughter’s children just moved in with me and I live on a fixed income, so the food pantry helps us make ends meet.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 14th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 9th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. www.shawanocountry.com

Mattoon Area Museum Open House September 7th 9-11am & 1-3pm Mattoon.

Mattoon Old Car Show September 7th 9-11am & 1-3pm Harold’s Homestead Village, 1 mile south of Mattoon.

Labor Day Parade September 7th 11am Mattoon.

Mattoon Fire Department Cookout September 7th Noon Fire Hall, 310 Slate Ave., Mattoon.

Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides September 8th 10am Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street, Antigo. Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides will depart from Peaceful Valley Parking Area by the Heinzen Pavilion every Tuesday during the summer. They divide into groups going distances of 10 to 25 miles. The group encourages riders to go within their comfort level and have return routes for less experienced riders. The group does like to stop to smell the roses from time to time. Rides will last 1-2 hours. Contact Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com for more information or to be put on his email list.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride September 9th 4-6:30pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. Wednesday Group Bike Ride meets every Wednesday at 4pm in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse in Antigo. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. Rides return usually about 6:30 pm. All are welcome! For more information contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Stumble Stump Rendezvous September 11th– 13th 9am-8pm Springbrook Trail Boardwalk, Second Ave., Antigo. The Stumble Stump Rendezvous is a camp full of re-enactors of the fur trapping and trading era of the 1800s. Volunteers dress in period clothes and put on demonstrations including candle making, leather working, cooking, hawk & knife throwing, and black powder demonstrations. In the evening enjoy the glow of campfires. Friday is Kid’s Day. For more information, please call Todd at 715-623-5219.

Go For It Quad & Bike Races September 12th 7am-7pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will be holding Quad & Bike Racing on September 12th and October 3rd as part of their Triple Crown. There is a guaranteed payout for Pro Quad TT Class. 1st – $500, 2nd – $250, 3rd – $125. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/Goforitraceway/

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 12th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it. The layout of the market was changed and several safety measures implemented in order to create as safe an environment as possible for both vendors and customers alike.

Virtual 2020 Wolfman Triathlon September 12th 8am. We would like to announce the 2020 Virtual Wolfman!! The virtual Wolfman gives those who have already registered for the 2020 Wolfman Triathlon still a chance to “race” over Wolfman weekend. The virtual race is from 8am on September 12 through 11:30 pm on September 13. First, complete the 3 segments of the race (3 mile down river kayak or canoe, 13 mile mountain bike & 3.5 mile trail run) where you choose the weekend of September 12th. Then post your pictures on our Facebook page or email them to us at info@wolfmantriathlon.org to receive your 2020 Virtual Wolfman decal. Don’t miss out on receiving this one of a kind decal so if you are not currently registered for the Wolfman, better get signed up! Remember, all 2020 registrations for the race & camping will automatically be transferred to the 2021 event so you are not out anything…just ahead of the game!

Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 12th 8am Antigo. Please consider joining the HeART Team for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk is everywhere – meaning the day of our walk (Sat, Sept 12) everyone is encouraged to safely walk in small groups in neighborhoods, trails, outdoor tracks – everywhere! There will be no large gatherings this year. For more information, please call 715-623-4173.

Flea Market & Craft Fair September 12th Shops On Grand, 203 E. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. Join us for a variety of vendors. Food will be available. For more information, call 715-870-5662 or go to www.shopsongrand.com.

Antique Tractors & Music September 12th 10am-6pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Music by “Quarry Road” from Noon to 3pm. For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com or call 715-573-8397.

St. John Fall Festival September 13th 10am-2pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. The event will include booths with Fall décor, mum & homemade breads, raffles and food to go. Raffles include basket raffles, a homemade quilt raffle, food raffle, money cake raffle and a cash raffle. All proceeds benefit St. John Catholic Church of Antigo.

Monday’s Ladies Night Bike Ride September 14th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Ladies rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and routes for these alternative rides. There will be up to two groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting September 9th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting September 9th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting September 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

