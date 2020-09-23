COVID-19 CASES INCREASING IN SHAWANO AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

This week it appears Wisconsin is experiencing the highest number of daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the nation. It also appears Shawano and Menominee Counties are among the 7 counties in Wisconsin with the highest numbers of cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days. Due to these significant increases, Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department would like to remind our Shawano and Menominee residents that the risk for getting COVID-19 is very real in our community right now.

Now, more than ever before, we need to work together to take down this virus. The sooner we take measures to decrease spread of the virus, the sooner we can try to resume some of our usual activities. So, how can I do my part to help decrease cases of COVID-19 you may ask? Here are some reminders of important guidelines to follow to help protect yourselves, your families, businesses, the healthcare system, and the community from the consequences of COVID-19.

– Stay home as much as you can. Try to limit your outings to essential activities. There are many virtual opportunities for business to continue, at this time, we recommend using virtual means if you are able to do so.

– Be sure to stay home when you are sick, experiencing symptoms that could be from COVID-19, or if you have been identified as a close contact to someone who has tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Avoid gatherings with people who are outside of your household. Keeping your social circle small limits that numbers of people who can transmit the virus to each other.

– Avoid unnecessary travel. Travelling can spread the virus to and from other communities.

– Wear a mask or facial covering any time you are in an indoor public place. It is also wise to wear masks if you are participating in outdoor activities where you may encounter other people.

– Keep 6 feet of distance from others and avoid unnecessary physical contact, especially with those who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

– Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. It is especially helpful to wash your hands before eating or touching your face. It is also important to wash your hands after you have touched frequently touched objects or had contact with others.

-Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues if you can. Dispose of dirty tissues and wash your hands immediately after handling dirty tissues.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and in the workplace.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department appreciates your patience as we experience large numbers of contact tracing cases. We apologize for any delays you may experience and thank you for your cooperation and support during contact tracing. Please remember that if you should be on quarantine or isolation, that means not leaving the house unless extremely necessary (to acquire essential items or go to essential medical appointments) for the suggested period of time. If at any time you feel you are experiencing severe symptoms such as (but not limited to) difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, or bluish lips/face, please call 911.

Thank you very much for your hard work to help us decrease the spread of COVID-19! Together we will beat this virus! We wish you and your loved ones the best of health and safety!