COVID-19 UPDATES FOR SHAWANO AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

COVID-19 cases in Shawano and Menominee Counties have continued to increase. Shawano and Menominee Counties currently have high COVID-19 activity levels. As of last week, Shawano County was experiencing a growing trend of COVID-19 activity. The month of August showed the highest number of new cases for each county to date. Shawano County experienced about 128 cases in August while Menominee County experienced 11 cases. Eight days in to September, Shawano County is already at almost half of the number of August cases. With a return to school and changes in weather, we anticipate these numbers to continue to increase.

We would like to remind you that COVID-19 is very much among us and remains a health and safety issue. “We know following measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not easy, but we need everyone’s help to slow the spread of this virus and prevent as many serious cases of illness as possible,” stated Vicki Dantoin, Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Officer.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19 continue the following behaviors:

Keep 6 feet of distance from others.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Wear a mask when in public areas if you are able.

Avoid gatherings with people not in your household.

Stay home when you are sick, on isolation, or on quarantine for COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department is also pleased to announce there will be a free COVID-19 testing event for any Wisconsin resident with symptoms or concerns about COVID-19. The event will be held at the Shawano County Fairgrounds (990 East Green Bay Street, Shawano) on September 15 and September 16 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Testing will be available for those aged 5 and older and done within your vehicle by members of the Wisconsin National Guard. Please wear a mask when you go to the testing site and follow on site instructions for digital registration or ask for help from an attendant.

We encourage anyone who is concerned about COVID-19, especially anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, to seek a test at this event. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include new or worsening: fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.

Please stay home while you are awaiting the results of your COVID-19 test.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department will be sharing additional county wide data soon that will be accessible through the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department website. To stay up to date on the latest local data on COVID-19, please visit us at our website or on our Facebook page.

You may also access more COVID-19 resources at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for doing your part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We wish you the best of health and safety during this time.