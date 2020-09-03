Daily Admission Passes Available Friday, Sept. 4

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Daily trail and park admission passes will again be sold at all state park system properties beginning on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

While the options for purchasing a daily admission or trail pass will vary by property, at least one of the following options will be available at each property:

Electronic pay station

Self-registration station

Drive-up window service

“We are excited to continue to add services back for our customers, and our staff have done an excellent job of preparing for a safe transaction with our visitors,” said Mark Aquino, acting Park and Recreation Management Bureau Director.

Many properties have electronic pay stations where visitors will be able to purchase both annual and daily passes with a credit card, either directly from their vehicles or by walking up to the pay station.

Self-registration stations will be available at all properties for visitors to purchase annual and daily admission passes with cash. Visitors are reminded to bring their own pen, have exact change and to use hand sanitizer after conducting their purchase.

Some drive-up windows will also be available for visitors to purchase daily or annual admission passes with credit cards, cash or check. Credit cards must not require a pin. Visitors will also be able to consult staff for park information through drive-up windows, where open.

Visitors using the drive-up window option will find a plexiglass barrier and a minimum of 6 feet distance between themselves and staff. All equipment used in customer transactions at the drive-up windows will be disinfected after each use.

While drive-up windows will be open to customers throughout the fall (locations and hours will vary), state park system headquarters and office buildings will remain closed to the public.

Visitors will still be able to purchase annual park admission and trail passes over the phone by calling 1-888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Annual park admission passes can also be purchased online by visiting Your Pass Now.

For more information regarding admission passes please visit our webpage.

The priority continues to be the safety and health of our visitors and staff and we still ask the public to continue recreating responsibly close to home, practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands, and only traveling for necessity. The DNR will continue to turn the dial on additional outdoor recreation opportunities, amenities and services at our state park system properties. Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing may be difficult. This may apply to outdoor spaces as well.

As we move into the holiday weekend be mindful of the following:

Temporary capacity restrictions will be put into place as needed to manage admissions and overcrowding at properties. View current property information before visiting here: Wisconsin State Park Capacity Updates.

Attractions at which social distancing cannot be achieved are closed at various properties; visit the park notices webpage for information about ongoing closures.

All other facilities currently closed such as towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, entrance stations and concession buildings remain closed to the public.

Fight the Bite! Ticks are out, and visitors should take precautions to prevent Lyme Disease.

The DNR urges visitors to do their part when visiting state parks. Most Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When you visit, you will need to take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a vital role in taking care of our natural resources. Following the Leave No Trace principles helps protect the land for generations to come.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if additional changes may become necessary. Before visiting other properties, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

For specific information regarding the COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.