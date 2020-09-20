Dawn Ann Williams, 92

Dawn Ann Williams of Antigo passed away on September 13, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview, at the age of 92.

Dawn was born on October 9, 1927 to the late Frank and Marie (Schroepfer) Delaney in Antigo.

Dawn attended St. John Grade School and Antigo High School. On December 31, 1943, she was united in marriage to Dale Williams. He preceded her in death in 1997. Dawn was a homemaker, as well as working at Glowens Department Store and City Gas Company.

Dawn was a member of St. John Catholic Church. There, she was a volunteer with the funeral luncheon committee and First Friday. Dawn loved working in the woods and building their home in Pearson. She was famous for her lemon poppyseed bread and potato salad. She enjoyed walking, playing double solitaire, being outside, gardening, listening to country music, and having her early morning coffee with family. Dawn also had an appreciation for her husband’s love of the Packers. If you were to ask Dawn what her secret was to being so healthy at her age, she would say, “Stay busy and love each other.” Dawn’s greatest treasure was her family.

Dawn is survived by a daughter; Judy (Tim) Young of Antigo, five grandchildren; Tina (Andy) Tillman of Appleton, Mark (Kim Jahnke) Young of Antigo, Amy (Jason) Buckholt of Amhearst, Damon Williams, and Allison Breen, eight great-grandchildren; Brock, Claire, Asha, Zacharia, Gabrielle, Gavin, William, Jack, and Ainsley, and a sister-in-law; Gladdie Delaney of West Allis.

In addition to her husband, Dawn was preceded in death by a son; Terry Williams, a brother; Jack Delaney, a sister Claudia Smith, and a brother-in-law; Henry Smith.

A funeral service for Dawn will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Catholic Church with Father Charles Hoffman officiating. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Interment will be in Pearson Cemetery.