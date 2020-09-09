Department of Motor Vehicles Releases New Milwaukee Brewers License Plates

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Brewers fans can now sport the new Milwaukee Brewers license plates on their vehicles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has two new design options available on its website (wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates):

The new ball-in-glove design – This plate combines a reimagined ball-in-glove icon in the center and “M” and “b” which pays homage to the original design.

The Wisconsin state design – This plate includes an outline of the state with Cream City brick, an industrial block “M” and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location.

Both plate designs incorporate the new navy, yellow and royal blue colors. The Milwaukee Brewers previously unveiled a new logo and uniform for the 2020 season. The old plates will be discontinued.

The fees for Milwaukee Brewers special license plates include:

$25 annual donation. This fee, less a 2 percent licensing fee to Major League Baseball, goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District dedicated solely to Ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax deductible.

$15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

Brewers plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.