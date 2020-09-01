Eli’s Unite & Fight Run/Walk Event & Blood Drive September 19th

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Lace up your shoes and mark your calendars! Join Eli’s Unite & Fight 1K-5K-10K to raise awareness of childhood cancer. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, we are offering a virtual run in addition to our event.

Finding a cure for childhood cancer and supporting sick children is Eli’s goal with this run! While not required, we encourage walkers and runners to get pledges from friends, family and co-workers that are not able to attend Eli’s Unite & Fight 1K-5K-10K. Together, we can make a difference!

Participating in Eli’s Unite & Fight 1K-5K-10K as a team multiplies the fun and the support for this amazing cause. Teams can be set up when you register online. Register at www.believe15.com. Prizes will be given out for teams displaying the most #bELIeve15 team spirit.

The starting line for all three events will be at Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street. All participants will be chip timed.

Race packets can be picked up at Peaceful Valley Park Friday from 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. or Saturday from 8:00a.m. to 9a.m.

There will also be a blood drive going on that day at St. John’s Catholic Church, 415 5th Avenue and at Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street. To schedule your appointment, please call or text Julie at 715-216-2812. You may also sign up online by visiting save3lives.org. Use sponsor code OT39.

Be sure to join Eli and his #bELIeve15 team of warriors on Facebook @ElisWarriors.