Evelyn Moore, 92

Evelyn Moore, formerly of White Lake, went home to be with her loving Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 92 years old.

She was born May 1, 1928, daughter of the late Elmer and Evelyn (Bargholt) Nickolai. She married Roy Moore on October 26, 1946 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in White Lake. Roy preceded her in death in 2013.

Mrs. Moore was a 1946 graduate of White Lake High School. She raised her family in Appleton, and returned to White Lake in 1985. She recently moved to Neenah to live with her son.

She had a passion for flower gardening, and served as a docent at the White Lake Historical Society. She also transcribed written works into braille writing.

She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in White Lake, where she taught Sunday School, played the organ for many years, and participated in Women’s Bible Studies.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Dana (Kurt) Mahnke of Appleton, and Beth (Les) Boyd of White Lake; 3 sons, Alan (Sandy) Moore of Fremont, Eric (Sami) Moore of Appleton, and Erin (Tina) Moore of Neenah; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Moore; and her brother and his wife, Elmer “John” and Jackie Nickolai.

A private graveside service will take place alongside her husband at Langlade Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation in Evelyn’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.