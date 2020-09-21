Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
Evelyn Moore, 92

Evelyn Moore, 92

By Antigo Times
September 21, 2020
150
0

Evelyn Moore, formerly of White Lake, went home to be with her loving Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 92 years old.

She was born May 1, 1928, daughter of the late Elmer and Evelyn (Bargholt) Nickolai. She married Roy Moore on October 26, 1946 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in White Lake. Roy preceded her in death in 2013.

Mrs. Moore was a 1946 graduate of White Lake High School. She raised her family in Appleton, and returned to White Lake in 1985. She recently moved to Neenah to live with her son.

She had a passion for flower gardening, and served as a docent at the White Lake Historical Society. She also transcribed written works into braille writing.

She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in White Lake, where she taught Sunday School, played the organ for many years, and participated in Women’s Bible Studies.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Dana (Kurt) Mahnke of Appleton, and Beth (Les) Boyd of White Lake; 3 sons, Alan (Sandy) Moore of Fremont, Eric (Sami) Moore of Appleton, and Erin (Tina) Moore of Neenah; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Moore; and her brother and his wife, Elmer “John” and Jackie Nickolai.

A private graveside service will take place alongside her husband at Langlade Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation in Evelyn’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Previous Article

Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports ...

Next Article

Wisconsin Farm Support Program distributes over $8 ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.