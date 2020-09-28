Gerald “Jerry” Cigel, 82

Gerald “Jerry” Cigel, of Antigo, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Care Partners under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 82 years old. He was born on March 5, 1938, in St. Paul, Minnesota a son of Eli and Jean (Cohen) Cigel. He married Darlene Hedges on August 16, 1963, in Crandon, Wisconsin.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School with the class of 1957.

Mr. Cigel served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

He owned and operated Antigo Auto Parts.

He enjoyed camping and traveling. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; a son, Bryan (Jena) Cigel; a daughter, Shelly (Carl) Wiedenhoeft all of Antigo; five grandchildren, Miranda, Taylor and Lindsay Cigel, Courtney (Alex) Johnson and Joshua (Makayla) Wiedenhoeft; a great-granddaughter, Liliana Johnson; a brother, Les Cigel of Antigo; and a sister, Harriet (Arnold) Weiss of Brown Deer.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, at 1 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Volm Cancer Center, 501 Aurora Street Antigo, WI 54409