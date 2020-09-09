Getting a Flu Vaccine Now is Critical During Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

State Health officials today are urging Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Annual flu vaccines are always important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect our frontline health care workers and hospital systems who will continue to care for people with COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, getting your flu vaccine is one of the most important and proactive steps you can take to protect yourself, the people you love, and people around you,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Getting sick from the flu could result in hospitalization at a time when our frontline health workers are doing all they can to help COVID-19 patients recover.”

Last flu season, 42% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of flu vaccine, leaving nearly two-thirds of people at higher risk of getting the flu. During Wisconsin’s 2019-2020 influenza season, there were 36,175 flu cases reported, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and tragically, 183 deaths, including three children. Last year, we saw the highest number of pregnant women hospitalized for influenza.

Flu season is right around the corner in Wisconsin and it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to protect you against the virus. Make a plan today to get yourself and your family vaccinated by contacting your health care provider to schedule an appointment, or checking with your local pharmacy. You can also use vaccinefinder.gov(link is external) or call 211 to find a provider near you. If cost is a concern, your children may be eligible for the Wisconsin Vaccines for Children program.

“Both influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses, but until we have a vaccine against COVID-19, the way to help prevent these two viruses from circulating at the same time is to get your flu vaccine now,” Palm said. “We all need to do everything possible to make a difference this flu season, so let’s keep people flu-free while we focus on ending COVID-19.”

Providers are being creative this year to help make vaccinations easy and convenient, from holding vaccination drives at churches and grocery store parking lots, to providing them curbside at clinics. Safety precautions related to COVID-19 are in place, including social distancing and sanitizing at clinics, temperature checks, and special scheduling.

Simple steps we’re already following to stop the spread of COVID-19 are also successful for warding off the flu. In addition to the flu vaccine, people should also:

Stay home when they’re sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

To help increase flu vaccine rates statewide, the Department just announced new funding for community organizations to reach out to underserved communities. DHS will award $950,000, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to 5-10 organizations, each receiving up to $200,000.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Respiratory Illness Surveillance Coordinator (The Flu Guy) Tom Haupt will take questions from the public during a Facebook Live(link is external) event today at 1:30 p.m.