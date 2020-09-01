Headstones: Civil War Stories to Take Place on September 12, 2020

FROM THE SHAWANO COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SHAWANO, WI—The Shawano County Historical Society, in conjunction with the Shawano Parks and Recreation Department, will present Headstones: Civil War Stories, on September 12, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Woodlawn Park Cemetery. This event will be free to the public.

The first in a series of cemetery walks over the coming years focusing on veterans. Headstones: Civil War Stories will examine the fascinating lives of 6 of Shawano’s own Civil War Veterans buried in the Woodlawn Park Cemetery. Join us as we explore the lives of Julius & Lucius Murray, Stephen Gardner, John Schweers, Theodore Dodge, and Robert Jackson. Stay for a special ceremony commemorating Nathan Lake, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Shawano County. Prepackaged historical snacks and a special civil war exhibit featuring collections from the Shawano County Historical Society will be available after the event.

About Headstones: Civil War Stories, volunteer Ben Dudzik said “I am excited to be working on this event. Shawano residents have a rich history in making great impacts in their community and country. It’s time we honor those individuals who risked their lives and brought their passion for community and country back home. By telling the stories of these individuals, we really get to highlight what is so special about our area.”

The Shawano County Historical Society is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization with a mission to “preserve the culture and history of Shawano County by creating a vibrant learning experience and serving as a resource for current and future generation.” They envision a future where they can “enrich people’s lives through history.”

For more information, please visit the Shawano County Historical Society’s website at www.shawanohistory.org or by finding us on Facebook.