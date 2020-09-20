Judith K. Allen, 81

Judith “Judy” K. Allen, 81, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Bay at Garden View in Antigo.

She was born October 14, 1938 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Dwight and Mable (Eggert) Allen.

Judy graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, and attended college in Madison. She was employed as an operator and clerk at AT&T for 25 years. In 1991, she moved to Crandon, where she was employed at Schaefers IGA for 15 years. After her retirement in 2016, she moved to Antigo. In 2018, she became the first resident at The Bay at Garden View.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, and formerly a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crandon.

Judy is survived by friends and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Diane Reske, and James Allen.

No funeral services will be held, and a private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may visit online at www.strasserrollerfh.com.

Thank you to the kind staff at Garden View, who took such great care of Judy. She was very happy there.