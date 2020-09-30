Langlade Co. Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice Agenda for 10/19/20

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, October 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

Noticeiis hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, October 19, 2020

beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #891 by Mike Morelli, 6426 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. Request permission to construct a 30’x40’ single family residence with a 42’x50’ attached garage on a parcel with less than 35 acres in the Forest District, pursuant to Sections 17.39(3)(g) and 17.64(3) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt NW NW, Section 10, T31N, R14E, Town of Wolf River (Parcel #034-0150.002).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you

would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m.,

October 16th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau

Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public

who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at

the “listening station”.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT