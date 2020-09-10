Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 9/21/20

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 9/21/20

By Antigo Times
September 10, 2020
124
0

Committee:       Board of Adjustment

Date:                     Monday, September 21, 2020

Time:                    9:00 A.M.

Location:             Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below[1]:

  1. 9:00 A.M.  Call meeting to order.
  2. Roll Call.
  3. At approximately 9:00 A.M.  Petition for Grant of Variance #732 by Jordan Sorano.
  4. 9:45 A.M.  Petition for Grant of Variance #733 by Pauline & Timothy Lehman.

 

                                                                                                DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

 

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

[1] Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.

Previous Article

Kenneth Deacy, 83

Next Article

Public Hearing Notice for the Water & ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.