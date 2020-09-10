Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 9/21/20
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below[1]:
- 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
- Roll Call.
- At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #732 by Jordan Sorano.
- 9:45 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #733 by Pauline & Timothy Lehman.
DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment
ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.
[1] Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.