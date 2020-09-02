Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice for 9/21/20

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, September 21, 2020 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #732 by Jordan Sorano, W8439 County Road F, Antigo, WI 54409. Request permission to construct a 30’ x 32’ garage to within 24’ of Cty Hwy F Right of Way (42’ required), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4), 17.15(1)(b) and 17.06(2) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Wildflower Estates Lot 12, Section 25, T31N, R11E, Town of Antigo (Parcel #006-0909).

2. 9:45 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #733 by Pauline & Timothy Lehman, 3465 Knox Lane, Neenah, WI 54956. Request permission to replace a 53 sq. ft. deck located 59’ from lake with a 312 sq. ft. deck 52’ from lake (75’ setback required), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(11)(b) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Mach-Ke-No-Siew Heights Lot 10 aka Lot 1 CSM V16 P40, Section 04, T34N, R10E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1580).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., September 18th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT