Margaret Lewis, 72

Margaret Lewis, of Merrill, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary Hospital in Rhinelander. She was 72 years old. She was born on August 15, 1948, in Medford, a daughter of Plennie and Ann (Sommers) Dowden.

She was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Sussex in 1966.

She raised her family in Antigo, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Shellie (Kevin) Powell, Antigo; a son, Sean Straw, Antigo; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren two sisters, Ginny (Gene) Schultz, Patty Seidensticker; two brothers, Ed (Pat) Dowden, Martin (Lou) Dowden; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis, parents, and eleven siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.