Marjorie Ellen Samolinski, 87

Marjorie Ellen Samolinski, of Antigo, passed away on September 24, 2020, at Aspirius Wausau Hospital at the age of 87 years. She was born on January 23, 1933, to the late August and Hattie (Borneman) Kopeshka in Antigo.

She attended Deerbrook Grade School and Antigo High School graduating in 1950.

On August 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Douglas Samolinski at St Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook. He survives.

Marjorie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo. Her love and devotion to the Lord was known to all. Marjorie’s greatest treasure was the love she shared with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings with all of the family. She also enjoyed summer cook-outs and was famous for her homemade potato salad and shrimp salad. Her family was her pride and joy!

Marjorie owned and operated with her husband Doug, Northway Liquor for 14 years. She then became an Insurance Agent for AFLAC Insurance until retirement in 1999.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing solitaire on her tablet, as well as looking at all the family pictures on the internet. She was also an artist creating beautiful colored pictures, which she gave to family. She also loved to watch QVC and gave many special gifts to all.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Judith (Jeff) Steber, Antigo, Catherine Samolinski, Scottsdale, Arizona; two sons, Mark (Denise) Samolinski, Antigo, Todd (Julie) Samolinski, Antigo; ten grandchildren, Aaron (Krissy) Steber, Andrea (Brent) Schneider, Jonathon Samolinski, Jacob Samolinski, Steffin Samolinski, Jade (Ben) Beyer, Alexa (Justin) Lassen, Noah Samolinski, Alex Samolinski, and Amaya Samolinski; ten great-grandchildren Taydan Braun, Kane Fletcher, Kolin Steber, Kaius Steber, Sophia Schneider, Ryland Schneider, Preston Schneider, Brogan Schneider, Penelope Schneider, and Ensley Beyer.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers Edward Kopeschka and Richard Kopeschka.

The funeral celebration will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. David Karolus officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Langlade Aspirus Dialysis Center 112 Fifth Ave. Antigo, WI 54409.