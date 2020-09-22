Mary Koszarek, 62

Mary Koszarek, of Antigo, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 62 years old. She was born on April 25, 1958, in Antigo, a daughter of Cashmere and Gladys (Menting) Koszarek.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School and worked in the Antigo area for a number of years cleaning houses and as a nursing assistant.

Survivors include five sisters, Margie (Dewain) Reimer, Antigo, Carol Hauch, Antigo, Lois Gordy, Antigo, Pat (James) Spencer, Antigo, Becky (Bill) Spencer, Deerbrook; two brothers, Richard (Cindy) Koszarek, Wausau, Kevin (Lori) Koszarek, South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Donald Walters, Antigo; special friend, Mike Steinfest Antigo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ann Walters; two brothers, Daniel Koszarek and Randy in infancy; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Hauch and Gene Gordy.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.