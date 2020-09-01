Matthew Neil Kurtz, 79

Matthew Neil Kurtz, of Antigo, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 79 years old. He was born on April 3, 1941, in Antigo, a son of Matthew and Ethel (O’Neil) Kurtz.

He graduated from Antigo High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Marquette University in 1963.

He taught English and History at St. Joseph’s in Menasha and later for the Unified School District of Antigo for many years.

He could be found frequently walking throughout Antigo, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and telling interesting stories and jokes.

He loved his dogs, enjoyed poetry, history and antiques.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at SS Mary Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Callistus Elue officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Bradley Funeral Home.