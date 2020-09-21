Antigo Times

Mindfulness Family Program to be Offered in Langlade County

By Antigo Times
September 21, 2020
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

UW- Madison Division of Extension is offering a free, virtual format of the Mindfulness-enhanced Strengthening Families Program (MSFP) starting October 8, 2020.  MSFP is a seven week program for families with youth ages 10-14.  The program is evidence-based and has been shown to improve parenting practices, delay and reduce substance use in teens, reduce high-risk behaviors in teens, improve parent-youth relationships, and increase parent well-being.

MSFP uses education, discussion and engaging activities to learn and practice skills each week.  Some of the topics for the program include:

  • Understanding normal youth development
  • Using effective communication skills
  • Recognizing and handling stress
  • Setting and reaching goals
  • Appreciating family members
  • Managing peer pressure and parental monitoring

In the virtual MSFP format, the weekly program sessions are offered at different times to allow for families to manage homework, supper and other responsibilities.  The youth will participate in their own session at 4:00 pm.  Adult caregivers will participate at 6:00 pm, and the family will unite for the final session at 7:15 pm.

The goal of virtual MSFP is to provide a quality family education program while maintaining safe physical distancing measures.  The program will run on Thursdays from October 8 – November 19, 2020.

For more information about the Mindfulness-enhanced Strengthening Families Program or to register, please contact Carrie Kubacki at (715) 533-2007 or carrie.kubacki@wisc.edu or register online at https://langlade.extension.wisc.edu/ by Friday September 25, 2020.

