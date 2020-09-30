Modifications to Contact Tracing of COVID-19 Cases in Langlade County

FROM RON BARGER, DIRECTOR OF THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

With the current surge of positive COVID-19 cases in Langlade County, the Health Department staff will now be following modifications to contact tracing procedures during the surge. The prioritization structure for notification of contacts involving a positive COVID-19 case will now focus on higher priority household contacts (those living in the household) and high intensity contacts outside the household (boyfriend, girlfriend, partner, close working associates, etc.). Other modifications to contact tracing include: use of the shortened version of the interview form for case and contact investigations, making fewer attempts to contact individuals who test positive before classifying them as “unreachable”, and supporting people who test positive for COVID-19 in notifying their own close contacts to disseminate education and instructions about testing and quarantine. These modifications will remain in place until we see a decrease in the number of daily positive cases or contact tracing capacity at DHS improves.

With the spike in positive cases, I encourage all citizens to follow CDC and DHS guidelines such as wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces. If you are contacted by one of our staff regarding potential exposure to COVID-19, please cooperate and answer their questions. This will help us to inform others that they may need to be tested and to help decrease the spread of this disease in our community.