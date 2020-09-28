Norman Boehnlein, 91

Norman Boehnlein, of Antigo, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. He was 91 years old. He was born on June 7, 1929, in Kingsley, Michigan a son of Oliver and Frances (Poker) Boehnlein. He married Mary Ann Horle on October 22, 1949, in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2004.

He was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee.

Mr. Boehnlein worked at Loose Leaf Press in Milwaukee when it started, it later became known as Prismagraphic. He began as a delivery boy and worked his way up to superintendant. He started the Northside Catholic Mens Dartball League in Milwaukee and became the president. He played dartball for 19 years.

He bought a Motel in Neenah on February 29, 1968 and operated it for 2 years.

Mr. Boehnlein moved to Antigo on March 29, 1970 and bought the Edge of Night Motel. He and his wife Mary Ann ran the motel until retirement on September 10, 1990.

He was a member at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo where he ushered from 1977 to 2016 and served many years as head usher.

Survivors include a son, Robert Boehnlein; a daughter-in-law, Particia Boehnlein of Antigo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Boehnlein, son, Greg Boehnlein, twin sister, Gloria Boehnlein, a sister, Margaret Blaubach, a brother, Leo Boehnlein, .

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

Visitation will be 10 to 11:00 am on Thursday at the church in Hoffmann Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave. Antigo, WI 54409.