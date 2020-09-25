North Central Region Road Construction Update #26

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 28, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

September 28 to October 2: Crews will mill the southbound lane of WIS 13 from 14 Mile Creek bridge to WIS 21, including all side roads on the west side of WIS 13. Crews will pave the southbound lane of WIS 13 from 14 Mile Creek Bridge to WIS 21, including all side roads on the west side of WIS 13. Crew will plan on shoulder work on WIS 13 from WIS 73 to 14 Mile Creek bridge.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. This closure will be a moving closure during paving operations.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: County F to Deer Ridge Road

Project ID: 6320-00-62/74

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $1,356,521

Project description: Work will consist of removing and replacing the pavement, grading, culvert pipe maintenance and/or replacement, and pavement markings.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will build a temporary lane shift along the south side of WIS 73 for culvert replacement 500 feet west of 90th Street South Crews will perform a traffic switch to get this location to Stage 2: Move temporary concrete barrier, removing conflicting pavement marking, and place temporary pavement marking. Crews will begin stage 2 of culvert replacement and shallow culvert pipe transition (common excavation, base aggregate, and asphaltic surface) remove temporary lane shift along north side for WIS 73 used for Stage 1 of culvert replacement.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 73 will be reduced to a one lane road utilizing temporary traffic signals from 1000 feet west of 90th Street South to 100 feet west of 90th Street South.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

Project description: The purpose of this 6-mile project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

September 28 to October 2: Crews plan to continue paving next week in the westbound lane. Once the westbound lane is complete, crews will grade sideroads and driveways

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed on August 3. Local traffic and EMS access will be maintained minimum 10’ wide lane for the duration of the project. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge, between Necedah and Coloma at the Juneau County Line

Project ID: 6160-00-61

Schedule: September 10, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $360,076

Project description: Crews will be painting the steel girders that support the bridge.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will complete installation of the containment system under the bridge and start prepping girders for primer.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be maintained on a single lane across the bridge with temporary traffic signals managing traffic flow.

Boater Information: The Wayside Park/Boat Ramp entrance will remain open (44°02’52.3″N 90°00’59.8″W). Impacts to vessel traffic are not anticipated. The overhead platform being used by crews under the bridge will be identified with reflector lights and caution tape to assist with lowlight or nighttime vessel navigation. The gravel lot nearby, off 19th Avenue, will be used for construction staging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21adams/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139 (NEW)

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: October 5, 2020 to November 6, 2020; May 2021-July 2021

Cost: $2,467,350

Project description: This project will be divided between two construction seasons.

During the fall of 2020: Culvert replacement and asphaltic surface patching will occur. In the spring of 2021; a mill and overlay of the pavement, shoulder work and pavement markings will be installed.

September 28 to October 2: Message boards will be installed the week of September 28, giving advance warning of the upcoming work.

October 5 to October 9: Traffic and erosion control devices will be installed along with construction staking. Culvert pipe installation will begin.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts will be in use.

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: August 31, 2020 to October 22, 2020

Cost: $705,623

Project description:

WIS 139: Work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving.

Work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving. WIS 101: Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour.

September 28 to October 2:

WIS 139: Crews will install a concrete bridge deck overlay in the southbound lane

Crews will install a concrete bridge deck overlay in the southbound lane WIS 101: Crews will complete a bridge deck overlay one half at a time then start on grading and excavation for the bridge approaches.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 139: A single lane closure of the southbound lane utilizing temporary signals.

A single lane closure of the southbound lane utilizing temporary signals. WIS 101: WIS 101 is closed, work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days. Local traffic will be able to access Florence County C.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: East 6th Street to Linneman Lane; Crandon to Argonne

Project ID: 9260-01-62

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 8, 2020

Cost: $399,747

Project description: There are five culverts being replaced at four locations between the project limits.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will be working on culvert transition. Starting Monday, the asphaltic surface work will be done on the project. On Tuesday, the crew will place the shoulder aggregate at the culvert pipe transitions. Wednesday, the pavement marking and touch up work will be done.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 will be detoured from US 8/WIS 32 to County S to WIS 32/County S intersection. Local properties will have access either from the north or south. The contractor will be working on the replacement of the culvert pipe between Range Road and Drake Creek on WIS 32.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 (Pine Street) in Laona

Project ID: 9130-03-63

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $890,255

Project description: Crews will replace 15 cross-culverts under WIS 32, placing asphalt over the top of culvert replacement locations and landscaping.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will finish up placing the concrete culvert pipe and pipe transition. They will then work on grading out the slopes and remove extra materials off site. On Friday, the last four culvert pipe transitions will be paved. The pavement markings for the last five transitions will be painted Friday. Shoulder work and restoration work will occur this week and next.

Traffic impacts: The contractor will be working on replacing culverts north of Wabeno (5 to 7 miles). The contractor will be using temporary signals to keep traffic to one lane during construction (16’ wide roadway at all times). All advance signing is placed by each culvert replacement and ‘bumps’ signs at the areas where the pipe was replaced. At the end of the week, the transition will be paved back in and pavement marking replaced.

Iron County

Highway: US 2

Location: West of Saxon, between Curry Road and Clement Road

Project ID: 1009-44-60

Schedule: July 9, 2020 to mid- September

Cost: $879,203

Project description: The project consists of grading work to stabilize slopes at three culvert locations with drainage trenches along the shoulder at two of the locations to help prevent sloughing. There are three culverts located west of Saxon on US 2 between Curry Rd and Clement Road. Culvert work consists of two pipes receiving a liner and the third pipe being abandoned in place with a new pipe installed next to the existing. Riprap will be placed at the pipe ends and along the slopes to help stabilize and prevent erosion. All graded/disturbed areas will be restored when completed.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will remove the boring pit, trench boxes, and equipment. Crews will restore the south slope first and move to the north slope and will landscape after slope work.

Traffic impacts: The project is anticipated to be constructed with minimal disruptions to traffic. Shoulder closures will be in-place for the duration of the project. Single-lane closures with flagging for short durations will be allowed to load, unload and move equipment and materials.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Locations: County J (east) to Clinic Street, and Otter Lake Lane to Oneida County Line, north and south of Elcho

Project ID: 1602-10-63

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 5, 2020

Cost: $2,126,391

Project description: Crews will replace culverts, curb & gutter and guardrail. US 45 will have the existing asphalt surface removed and a new asphalt surface paved over it with widened asphalt shoulders and new pavement markings.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will place new shoulder gravel and install new, permanent pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations will restrict traffic to one lane during construction.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Project description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will work on grading, install drainage, and pour concrete approach slabs.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51 (NEW)

Location: Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue; East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge

Project ID: 6999-10-60/61

Schedule: September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020

Cost: $1,056,821

Project Description:

September 28 to October 2: Crews will install construction staking and traffic control for the single lane closures. Crews will saw cut concrete in preparation for spot location inlet repairs.

Traffic impacts: Starting as early as September 30, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. During the single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/bus51marathon/

Highway: WIS 29 (eastbound)

Location: Clark County line to County E

Project ID: 1053-07-65

Schedule: May 26, 2020 to September 21, 2020

Cost: $3,649,460

September 28 to October 2: None. This project is complete.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29clarkmarathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Project description: Work in Fall 2020 will include reconstructing sidewalk curb ramps and installing traffic signal loop detectors. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will continue to install the new pedestrian ramps with detectable warning fields. Crews will grade, topsoil, and restore the areas around each of the newly installed pedestrian ramps and sidewalk segments. Crews will switch the traffic control to an inside lane closure to accommodate the installation of the median pedestrian ramp installations and the left turn lane and passing lane loop detectors.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 has a single lane closure in the westbound and eastbound lanes. Traffic is shifted into the inside median lanes. Starting as early as Tuesday, September 30 the single lane closures will be switch to close the median lanes and traffic will shifted into the outside lanes in each direction.

Overall traffic impacts:

2020: WIS 153 will remain open to traffic during construction under lane closures, flagging operations and traffic shifts.

WIS 153 will remain open to traffic during construction under lane closures, flagging operations and traffic shifts. 2021: I-39/US 51 northbound and southbound off ramps will be closed for 3 weekday nights each, and the on ramps for a weekday night each. During those times traffic will be detoured using I-39/US 51 and the next available interchange. Work will not occur from noon Friday, May 28, 2021 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 for Memorial Day.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to September 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

September 28 to October 2: Crews will work on bridge deck and plan on pouring concrete.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will direct the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Highway: WIS 23

Location: City of Montello, Morningside Court to West Street

Schedule: April 2019 to September 25, 2020

Cost: $3.4 million

September 28 to October 2: Pavement markings will be re-installed in areas where patching occurred. This is the last update for this project.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to Mid-November 2020; Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Description of work: This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will continue construction of the new box culvert near County VV south junction below the WIS 47 southbound lanes.

Current traffic impacts: County VV (south junction) will be closed at WIS 47 with a detour utilizing Go Around Road until mid-November. WIS 47 will be reduced to a single lane with flagging and temporary traffic signals between Tribal Office Loop (north) and Fairgrounds Road.

Overall traffic impacts:

2020: Traffic impacts for 2020 include WIS 47 reduced to single lane with temporary traffic signals and County VV south Junction will be closed. The detour for County VV will be Go Around Road to WIS 47.

Traffic impacts for 2020 include WIS 47 reduced to single lane with temporary traffic signals and County VV south Junction will be closed. The detour for County VV will be Go Around Road to WIS 47. 2021: Traffic impacts for 2021 will include a full closure of WIS 47 northbound lanes between Dodge Road and County VV (South Junction). WIS 47 southbound lanes will remain open; local detour will use Go Around Road; truck detour will use WIS 47, WIS 45 and WIS 29. Later in 2021, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flagging operations to construct WIS 47 between County VV (South Junction) and Oshkosh Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to October 23, 2020 and June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

September 28 to October 2: Culvert pipe replacements, asphalt patching at replacement locations and restoration work.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 am Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Oneida County

Highway: US 51 (NEW)

Location: Oneida Street to Manitou Park Drive, Minocqua

Project ID: 1170-19-74

Schedule: October 5 to October 16, 2020

Cost: $ 1,213,982

Project Description: Crews will mill and overlay 2-inches of hot-mix-asphalt (HMA) pavement on 4.68 miles of US 51 from Oneida Street to Manitou Park Drive in Oneida County. Additional work will include pavement marking replacement.

September 28 to October 2: No work is scheduled.

Traffic impacts: Construction will maintain one continuous lane to remain open in each direction during construction and open roadway to four lanes of unimpeded traffic in both directions at the end of the work week. Driveway access will be maintained throughout the entire construction project, except when work operations are performing directly in front of or adjacent to the driveways.

Highway: WIS 47

Location: US 8 to Kildeer Road

Project ID: 9050-03-70

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $2,450,403

September 28 to October 2: Gravel shoulder work will be finished, pavement markings to be completed at the intersections of Davenport and County K, and project clean-up.

Traffic impacts: Daily traffic will encounter flaggers during daytime hours on WIS 47. Traffic could expect delays due to the milling and paving operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47oneida/

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road (Between Rhinelander and Monico)

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: September 8, 2020 for 55 working days. Crews will install a polymer overlay in Spring 2021.

Cost: $344,892

Description: This project consists of removing 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replacing with new concrete and bridge approaches.

September 28 to October 2: Placement of hot-mix-asphalt (HMA) pavement, switch traffic from an eastbound lane closure to a westbound lane closure and remove the existing overlay on the westbound lane.

Traffic impacts: US 8 traffic restricted to a single lane with temporary signals. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. US 8 traffic will maintain a minimum 12-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: US 51

Location: South Blue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to September 28, 2020

Length of project: 2.5 miles

Cost: $865,849

Description: The project entails one culvert replacement, slope grading, beam guard replacement at Lake Katherine, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will place pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to single lane by flagging for pavement marking operations.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridges over Hay Creek, Wisconsin Central Limited Railroad, and South Fork Jump River

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to October 30, 2020

September 28 to October 2: Crews will work on excavation around the Hay Creek Bridge.

Traffic impacts: Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, from August 6, 2020 until October 9, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Waupaca County line to County CCC

Project ID: 6251-11-70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1.8 Million

Length of project: 7.2 miles

Description of work: This project is a rehabilitation of WIS 22. Work consists of removing and replacing the asphalt surface, guardrail, storm sewer and pavement markings.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will complete landscaping around the grading areas along WIS 22. Crews will also begin milling and paving operations on WIS 22 from County CC to Lake Wagner Road.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by flaggers during daylight hours.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Culvert is located between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive

Project ID: 9180-17-60

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $521,000

Project description: Crews will be removing the existing box culvert and replacing with a new box culvert on WIS 22 in the town of Washington.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will set concrete forms for the culvert top slab so the yare able to place concrete by the end of week.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be closed to traffic between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive for the duration of the project. Residents and businesses will be able to access their property. A detour will be posted via WIS 117, WIS 29, and WIS 47/55.

Website: http://projects.511wi.gov/wis22-culverts/

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Length of project: 5 miles

Project description: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will be on site working on punch list items. Landscapers will be in the area working on landscaping.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project. Old Keshena road is closed at WIS 47. From October 5-October 8, shoulder and lane closures around the railroad crossing with a maximum width of 12 feet. Anticipate a full closure for railroad work with a signed detour using WIS 29, US 45, and WIS 47 beginning the week of October 12. The closure is expected to be a maximum of one week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 70, east of St. Germain to Eagle River, County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1,999,318

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Project description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

September 28 to October 2: The contractor plans to continue milling and paving the project. Temporary pavement markings will be installed that corresponds with the milled/paved portion of the project.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 construction will continue. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging during weekday daylight hours. Traffic will be open to two lanes of traffic at all other times.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will be patching culvert installations with asphalt, landscaping and removing and replacing pavement.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect minor delays. One lane of traffic is being controlled by temporary signals approximately four miles west of St. Germain.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 110 South to WIS 54 East/South Branch Little Wolf River

Schedule: August 21, 2020 to October 2020

Project ID: 6220-00-72

Cost: $630,000

Length of project: 2.4 miles

Description: Crews will be removing and paving asphalt on WIS 22/WIS 54/WIS 110 from County KK to east of WIS 22/WIS 110 and milling and repaving asphalt on WIS 22/WIS 110 from WIS 54 to the bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will be in the area working on punch list items.

Traffic impacts: WIS 22/54/110 will be restricted to one lane in each direction during flagging operations from County KK to Cardinal Lane.

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Village of Iola, Bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River

Project ID: 6270-00-74

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to October 2020

Cost: $671,000

Description: The bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River will be reconstructed.

September 28 to October 2: Crews will install storm sewer and begin grading and concrete work on either side of the bridge on WIS 49.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 49 is closed from Depot Street to Mill Street. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured during the bridge construction.

Vehicle and Pedestrian detour:

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading north: Head west on West State Street, head north on Townline Road, head east on Mill Street (WIS 161) to WIS 49 (Main Street)

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading south: Head west on Mill Street (WIS 161), head south on Townline Road, head east on West State Street to WIS 49 (Main Street).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis49-wolf-river-bridge/

