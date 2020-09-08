Office of Children’s Mental Health Focuses on Preventing Suicide

Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall today announces the publication of a new fact sheet about preventing youth suicides and what our communities can do to make a difference. Highlights include: Approximately one in 13 high school students attempts suicide more than once.

45% of adolescents who died by suicide used a parent’s gun.

American Indian youth in Wisconsin commit suicide at a higher rate than White Wisconsin youth. The overall suicide rate for Wisconsin youth is higher than the national average.

Parents can follow advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics that says the safest home for a child is one without guns.

Schools can foster connectedness and protective environments by implementing peer support programs like Hope Squad and Sources of Strength.

Policymakers can support a stronger infrastructure to prevent suicide and lost wages of $17 million (in 2010) from youth ages 0-26 who die by suicide.

Everyone can raise awareness about suicide during September’s Suicide Prevention Month and share available resources and social media graphics. See the complete fact sheet See previous fact sheets