Patricia ‘Pat’ Vaughn, 80 of Aniwa, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Care Partners of Antigo.

She was born on March 8, 1940 in Antigo, the daughter of Frank and Edna (Cummings) Lenzner.

Pat was united in marriage to James ‘Jim’ Vaughn on July 25, 1959 in Antigo. Pat joins her husband of 61 years, just 10 short days after his death on September 18, 2020.

Pat was a cook and waitress for many years at M & L Restaurant, Antigo. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Jim and Pat were always side by side. Where there was one…you could always find the other. The couple was very involved in the Aniwa Little League. Jim was always coaching while Pat took care of the concession stand and fund raisers. She also was secretary for the Aniwa Little League and the Western Shawano County Little League.

Survivors include four sons; James ‘Jamie’ (Teresa) Vaughn of Antigo, Greg (Tina) Vaughn of Wausau, Jeff (Amy) Vaughn of Antigo and Stuart (Kaia) Vaughn of Aniwa; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings, Gloria Basinger of McAlester, OK, Robert (Louella) Lenzner of Post Lake, Darlene (Arnold) Barta and Phyllis (Ben) Benishek, all of Antigo, Carolyn Hobgood of Waldorf, MD and Dan (Linda) Lenzner of Tomahawk.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Jim and Gary.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 164923 County Road Z, Wausau, WI 54403. Rev. John Stransky will preside. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, town of Harrison, (Hogarty). Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Thursday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

