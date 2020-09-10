Public Hearing Notice for the Water & Land Use Planning Committee 9/29/20

Committee: Water & Land Use Planning

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: County Board Room, Safety Building, 840 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Water and Land Use Planning Committee on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 beginning at 3:30 P.M. in the County Board Room, in the Safety Building, lower level, on the following petition(s):

3:30 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1022 by Jeff DeGroot, 408 W 8th St, Kaukauna WI 54130, Applicant, FROM: FORESTRY W/FP TO: AFR Land as being SE NE SEC 33 T31N R14E, a 2 acre building site (Parcel #034-0478), Town of Wolf River.

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., September 25th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Water & Land Use Planning Committee. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

JOE NOVAK III, CHAIRMAN

WATER & LAND USE PLANNING COMMITEE

Dated this 10th day of September, 2020 at Antigo, Wisconsin.