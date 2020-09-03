Travel safely this Labor Day weekend

Plan around construction delays, buckle up and phone later

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds travelers this holiday weekend to plan ahead to minimize construction delays, wear seatbelts and drive safely.

“Let me stress two simple actions with life-saving results: buckle up and put the phone down,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “No matter if motorists are planning to travel long distances or stick closer to home, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) advises motorists to:

Buckle up and put the phone down

Eliminate distractions and focus on the road. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. Using a handheld mobile device while driving in a work zone is against the law.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

Properly secure trailers and cargo. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway and remain inside until help arrives.

Most road construction will pause over the weekend to open as many lanes as possible. Significant road construction projects that may impact travel include:

Adams County: WIS 82 is closed for construction from County B to the Marquette/Adams County Line. Access is being maintained for local traffic only.

Barron County: The ramp from WIS 48 to northbound US 53 in Rice Lake is closed. The detour takes US 53 southbound to the County O exit.

Chippewa County: WIS 27 is closed south of Cornell. The detour takes WIS 29, WIS 178 and WIS 64.

Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90, and I-43 near Beloit, should be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph.

Dunn and St. Croix counties: Traffic on I-94 is split in a 3-1 configuration in the Knapp Hill area west of Menomonie. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane on each side of the divided highway.

Jackson County: US 12/WIS 27 northeast of Black River Falls is closed. The detour takes I-94, WIS 95 and US 12/WIS 27.

Jefferson County: I-94 between Lake Mills and Johnson Creek has a 4.5-mile-long work zone. Two lanes are open in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter narrow lanes and lane shifts. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph.

Lincoln County: WIS 64 traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at the Pine River Bridge replacement project, located approximately 4.5 miles east of US 51, and closed for construction between Mink Road and the Taylor County Line.

Manitowoc County: US 10/Waldo Boulevard is closed in the city of Manitowoc along sections between County R and 14th Street. Eastbound US 10 is detoured via I-43 and US 151. Westbound US 10 is detoured via US 151 and I-43.

Marquette County: WIS 23 traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals at the Mecan River Bridge replacement project, located between Montello and Princeton.

Sauk County: US 12 between Sauk City and Baraboo is reduced to a single lane each direction.

Vernon County: WIS 35 (Great River Road) is closed to through traffic between Genoa and Stoddard. The detour takes WIS 56 and US 14/61.

Waupaca County: The WIS 49 bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River is closed in the village of Iola. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured around the bridge.

Winnebago County: WIS 76 is closed for reconstruction from I-41 north of Oshkosh to County Road JJ in the town of Vinland. The detour takes I-41 to US 45 to US 10.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by:

Visiting 511wi.gov

Downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app

Following @511WI on Twitter

Dialing 511

All Wisconsin rest areas are open, but seasonal waysides – the rustic pull-offs on less traveled roads – will not have restrooms available. The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 7, but online services are always available at: wisconsindmv.gov.