Updates from the Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County

The Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County made ten weeks of programming of summer, with no major COVID-related exposure. Average daily attendance was 78 members. “We’re proud and encouraged by the Club’s success this summer,” states Director of Operations, Corie Zelazoski.

Deciding to open the Club back in May when so many things were still unknown, was not an easy decision. The Board of Directors, Staff, and community partners spent many hours researching and planning how to serve the youth of our community in a safe and positive way.

Our club’s efforts to keep kids and the community safe this summer were amazingly successful. Despite rising number of cases in our county, the club’s screening and group management plans meant our members got to learn and play together this summer without unnecessary risk or exposure.

“We’re extremely grateful to all those in our community who trusted and encourages us during this process. Without the support of our Club families and other community members this would not have been possible.” Zelazoski said.

The Club continues to serve the youth with our fall programming, which started Tuesday, September 1 in conjunction with the 2020-2021 school year. After school programming is from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm, Monday – Thursday. We will continue to serve snack from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm and dinner from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

At this time, the Unified School District of Antigo is operating in-person learning Monday-Thursday only. In order to fill the gap, the Club is open on Fridays from 7:00am – 5:30pm. On Fridays only, breakfast is served from 7:00am – 9:00am, lunch from 11:00am -12:00 pm, and snack from 3:00pm – 5:00pm.

Membership Fees:

$25 for School Year Membership

$10 per day for members who wish to attend on Fridays during daytime programming from 7am- 3pm. This would be paid monthly and required to be paid at the beginning of each month. For example, if your child would be attending every Friday in September, that would be $40.

Zelazoski says, “we thought long and hard about how to best offer Friday memberships and with the extra costs of staff time, maintenance, and prep, we ultimately decided to charge a fee for Friday programming.” There is no fee for youth who are attending on Fridays for after school programs from 3:00pm – 5:30pm.

If you have questions, call 715-627-1389 ext. 2 or visit bgclang.org