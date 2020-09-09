Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm today announced the launch of You Stop the Spread, a statewide multimedia campaign to encourage Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 depends on all of us doing our part, but each of us have our own reasons that motivate us,” said Governor Evers. “That’s why this campaign features Wisconsinites from across our state, and we hope folks will participate by posting photos to share with friends and neighbors about why you’re doing your part, too, to help stop the spread.”

“This campaign reminds us of the key actions we need to take: wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, stay home when possible, and wash our hands,” said Secretary-designee Palm.” Disease activity is high across the entire state, and You Stop the Spread will reach individuals and communities in every corner of Wisconsin, encouraging us to all work together in taking these actions.”

To learn more about why wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing, staying home, and washing your hands can protect you and others from COVID-19, the DHS website has extensive information on the science behind these recommendations and steps you can take to make them most effective on its You Stop the Spread page.

Share how you’re doing your part to #YouStopTheSpread on social media. Help us spread the word by taking a picture of yourself (feel free to include friends) doing your part (wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying 6 feet from others) and post on your social media accounts using the hashtag #YouStopTheSpread. Be sure to include why you are doing your part, like: I’m protecting my dad or grandma, supporting essential workers, or helping local businesses stay strong.

The You Stop the Spread campaign uses a combination of traditional and social media. Residents of Wisconsin will see the messaging on television, radio, billboards, and transit as well as in local newspapers. The campaign will also utilize social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat. Local and tribal health offices will receive a You Stop the Spread toolkit to tailor the message to their communities.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We also encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook(link is external) and Twitter(link is external), or dhs.wi on Instagram(link is external) for more information on COVID-19.