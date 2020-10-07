2020 Tater Trot Check Presentations

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Following a very successful virtual race in August, the directors of the 2020 Annual Antigo Tater Trot presented checks totaling $8,000 to area organizations within the community. Almost 200 participants took part in either the 1 mile, 4 mile, or 10k events between August 3 and August 9.

“The Tater Trot is an important part of our program and history as it serves as our fundraiser. The annual event connects our team, school district, and community and helps sustain our Cross Country program and introduce and support student-athletes to a lifelong sport. With the funds from the event, we are able to attend the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota. This two-day, one night trip includes one of the most prestigious college and high school meets in the Midwest and US and provides the athletes with an opportunity to compete, but also travel and experience new people and communities. In addition, remaining funds over the years are used for new uniforms, support, equipment, and continuing to improve and build our base camp for meets. Thank you to everyone for your support before I became part of the program and for your continued support in the future.” Said AHS Cross Country and Track & Field Coach, Casey Hildebrandt.

Since 1980, the Tater Trot has donated over $80,000 to area organizations involved in track & field events within the community and overall promote active and healthy lifestyles. This year’s recipients include the AHS Track Team, AHS Cross Country, Elementary Track & Field Day, City of Antigo, Peace Lutheran School, All Saints Catholic School, Jack Lake Silent Trails Association, and Boys & Girls Club.

The 2020 Annual Tater Trot was presented by CoVantage Credit Union, and Volm Companies with help from the following sponsors: Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Community Health Foundation, Antigo Optimist Club, JW Mattek & Sons, Johnson Electric Coil Co., The Antigo Times/Shopper, PrintWear, City Gas, Schroeder’s Gifts and Brown Mug.

To learn more about plans for next year’s 40th Anniversary event, visit www.antigotatertrot.com.