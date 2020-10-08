Ada Ida Siegharter, 98

Ada Ida (Hegewald) Siegharter, age 98 of Birnamwood, met her Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ada was born on July 23, 1922 in the town of Elderon, the daughter of Louis & Minnie (Baumgart) Hegewald. She was the youngest of nine children.

On October 26, 1946, she was united with the love of her life, Joseph Siegharter Jr. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2014.

Ada worked at the Elderon fire tower prior to marriage. Joe and Ada then farmed together in the town of Norrie after their marriage. Ada liked baking and decorated wedding cakes for many area brides. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and gardening, especially her flowers. She would occasionally assist her partner when necessary and also loved putting puzzles together. Ada found pleasure in yearly trips to Las Vegas and going to local casinos, while also enjoying the winters in Arizona with her family. Ada was a lifelong member of St Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood and also belonged to the St Philomena’s Altar Society.

Family “get-togethers” were a favorite, along with spoiling her children and grandchildren; making sure no one ever went hungry. She will always be remembered for helping anyone in need and putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

Ada is survived by four children, Shirley Cihaski and John (Mary Gene Salvesen) Siegharter, both of Birnamwood, Sandy (Bill) Metko of Mattoon and Paula (Dave) Pries of Wausau; grandchildren, Tammy (David) Fischer, Chris (Roberta) Siegharter, Lori (Daniel) Robinson, Cari (Tony) Kramer, Jeremy (Stacey) Metko, Lynn (Dan) Stankowski, Lacie (Tom) Andraschko, Ashley (Jake) Frisch, Jackie Pries, Justin (Amanda) Pries, and Dylan (Lindsey) Pries, and 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Minnie Hegewald; husband, Joseph; siblings, Fred, William, Walter, Hubert, Alfred, Irma, Richard, and Viola; son-in-law, Vilas (Max) Cihaski; and granddaughter, Lisa Cihaski. There is quite a family reunion being held.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi at Sylvan Crossing & her staff for their love and support the entire time Mom was there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 NOON on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing will be practiced. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.