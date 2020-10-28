Alzheimer’s Association Celebrates National Family Caregiver Month

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

November is National Family Caregiver Month and the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes the more than 16 million Americans, including 195,000 in Wisconsin, who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers during the past eight months,” said Julie St. Pierre, Community Outreach Specialist, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Many of these caregivers have experienced a reduction in outside care and support services and reduced support from family and friends in the wake of social distancing protocols. Despite these challenges, caregivers are answering the call in inspiring ways to navigate current challenges and to provide needed care to their loved ones.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter supports caregivers with free, virtual programming including care consultations, education programs, support groups and assistance with 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) calls.

Statistics:

In 2019, more than 16 million Americans provided unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias; 195,000 in Wisconsin

In 2019 caregivers provided an estimated 6 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution valued at $244 billion.

In 2019, the lifetime cost of care for a person living with dementia was $357,297.

Among primary caregivers of people with dementia, over half take care of their parents.

. Approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our Mission: the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org