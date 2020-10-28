Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/2/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, October 22nd

Officers were out with a vehicle at Willard Avenue and Clermont Street. When the vehicle was stopped by officers, a male subject took off. The subject was apprehended. Officers contacted the judge for a search warrant. The male subject was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct.

Friday, October 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Clermont Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Park Street.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on 6th Avenue reporting that they found a meth needle and a crack pipe in the bathroom up in the ceiling tiles. The caller asked that officers come and pick up the drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that two subjects in a van at an address on Hwy. 64 were arguing and refusing to leave. Officer arrested a subject for domestic disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Saturday, October 24th

Officers responded to a report of stolen property at an address on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a subject was lying on the ground at an address on 6th Avenue. A second subject, wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans, left walking on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that they thought the second subject may have been on drugs. Officers were out with the first subject who took a breathalyzer test. It came back at .230. Officers contacted the Probation Department.

Sunday, October 25th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Hwy. 64. Officers received consent to search. A subject was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Monday, October 26th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle roll-over accident at Century Avenue and Saratoga Street. There were no injuries.

Tuesday, October 27th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the drive-thru of an area business on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Aurora Street. There were no injuries.

Wednesday, October 28th

Officers responded to a call from a male on Weed Street reporting that his car had been keyed. He gave officers the name of a possible suspect. Officers advised him on how to obtain a restraining order.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, October 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle roll-over accident at Cty. Rd. K and Sunset Road. Two subjects were in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 52 and Sylvan Acres Road. There were no injuries.

Friday, October 23rd

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting fraud or identity theft. The caller told officers that a female party had dropped off a package to be sent to Montgomery, Alabama. The caller told the female that they thought she was being scammed, but she did not believe them. The subject was no longer at the business. Officers left a message for the female subject.

Saturday, October 24th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Robbin Street reporting that someone took an unknown amount of money out of her bank account. She told officers that she had received a letter from the bank advising her that someone had taken money out of her account. The caller gave officers the name of the subject that she suspected took the money.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Rosedale Road reporting that a male subject had showed up at her residence and he looked like he had been beaten up. He had a black eye and had told her that he had woken up in the woods. The male subject told officers that he had gone out to a bar with a friend that he works with. He said that he woke up in the woods, half-naked, his vehicle was dead and the he was missing his phone and debit card. Officers located the vehicle in the ditch at Rosedale Road and Snopl Road.

Monday, October 26th

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45. One driver was given a verbal warning for having no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, October 27th

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Moccasin Lake Road reporting that a 36” CAT ditching bucket had been stolen from the ditch. It had been placed there by the construction company while they were working at the location. It was noticed that the bucket was missing on October 5th. The caller told officers that they had contacted several other contractors to see if they knew where the bucket was, but they did not.

Officers received a call from a female on Robbins Street reporting that someone was trying to access her checking account again from a bank in Shawano. The female had called officers about a similar situation before.

Wednesday, October 28th

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Cty. Rd. H reporting that someone was in their backyard with flashlights. The caller told officers that they could see several flashlights moving around. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate anyone.