Antigo’s Arbor Day Celebration

By Antigo Times
October 13, 2020
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The annual Arbor Day celebration was a little different this year due to COVID-19.  We missed our volunteers, but are optimistic we will be able to celebrate Arbor Day next year in typical fashion.

A total of 6 trees were planted by Kiel Korzinek and Dave Falk at Remington Lake.  The plantings were funded by ATC (American Transmission Company).

An accessible pathway connecting the floating fishing pier, and funded by Trout Unlimited, 2 Angels, the Remington Foundation, and City of Antigo was installed last week.  The trees combined with the benches, pathway, and pier enhance this well utilized park.

