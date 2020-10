Area High School’s November Sports Calendar

Please note that the following list was the schedule for events at the time of publication. With the pandemic still ongoing, events can change rapidly. Please check the school’s website for up-to-date information before planning to attend an event.

Monday, November 2nd

Football

Antigo: JV @ Ashland H.S. 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Amherst H.S. 4:30pm

Thursday, November 5th

Football

Antigo: JV2 @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 5:30pm

Friday, November 6th

Football

Antigo: V @ Lakeland Union H.S. 7pm

Witt-Birn: V @ Manawa H.S. 7pm

Saturday, November 7th

Football

Elcho/White Lake: V @ Elcho H.S. vs Wausaukee 1pm

Girl’s Swimming

Antigo: V Sectionals @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Sectionals @ TBA 5pm

Monday, November 9th

Football

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 5:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn. H.S. vs Manawa 5pm

Saturday, November 14th

Girl’s Swimming

Witt-Birn: V State Mt @ TBA 5pm

Friday, November 20th

Boy’s Basketball

Witt-Birn: JV Scrmmge @ Auburndale E.S. 5pm

V Scrmmge @ Auburndale H.S. 5pm

Girl’s Baskeball

Witt-Birn: JV Scrmmge @ Merrill H.S. 3:30pm

V Scrmmge @ Merrill H.S. 3:30pm

Elcho: V Scrmmge @ Elcho H.S. vs Bowler/Gresham 4pm

Monday, November23rd

Girl’s Baskeball

Elcho: JV @ Tigerton H.S. 6pm

V @ Tigerton H.S. 7:15pm

Tuesday, November 24th

Girl’s Baskeball

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Antigo 6pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Antigo 7:15pm

Elcho: JV @ Elcho H.S. vs Niagara 5:45pm

V @ Elcho H.S. vs Niagara 7:15pm

Monday, November 30th

Boy’s Baskeball

Elcho: JV Scrmmge @ Bowler H.S. 4pm

V Scrmmge @ Bowler H.S. 4pm