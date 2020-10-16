Athletes of the Week

Athletes Names: Noelle Tischendorf & Logan Higgins

Noelle has been an active leader for our team throughout the season. Although it’s her first year with the program, she has stepped into a leadership role and has progressed each week. While she has progressed individually, she has helped her teammates build confidence as well. Noelle’s leadership and positive attitude have had a positive impact on our program and year, while also modeling what we expect of our runners, including the younger athletes on the team.

Logan transferred in this year, but had a great season last year with Laona-Wabeno. During his 10th grade year in our program, he’s stepped up his training and his times have continued to improve, including a new PR. Logan also demonstrates the drive and determination we work to develop in our program. He’s found new limits this year and we are excited to see his continued development as an athlete in the upcoming seasons at AHS.

Submitted by: Coach Hildebrandt