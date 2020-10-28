City of Antigo City Planning Commission Meeting Agenda for 11/3/20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, November 03, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearings

1. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 836 Superior Street and 828 Superior Street to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify Properties as B-3, General Commercial District Instead of R-4, General Residence District

2. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify 1310 Hogan Street and 1322 Hogan Street as R-4, General Residence District Instead of R-3, Two-Family Residence District

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 1, 2020 Meeting

2. Approve Zoning Amendment Application Request to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify the Properties at 836 Superior Street and 828 Superior Street as B-3, General Commercial District instead of R-4, General Residence District for Professional Service, Office Space, and Parking

3. Approve Zoning Amendment Application Request to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, The Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify the Properties at 1310 Hogan Street and 1322 Hogan Street as R-4, General Residence District Instead of R-3, Two-Family Residence District for Multi-Family Housing

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public Is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.