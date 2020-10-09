City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting for October 14th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

6:15 PM

Committee of the Whole Meeting will Immediately Follow the Council Meeting but NOT Earlier than 6:15pm

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items

1. Request for Proposals Related to Potential Housing Development on a City-Owned 8.25 Acre Parcel Along Hogan Street North of the Remington Detention Pond (approved by City Plan Commission on October 6, 2020)

2. Mayor Authorization for Vacation Time Payout to Employees for Special Circumstances

3. 2021 Budget Update for Additional Information Received Since September Meeting

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Discussed

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial In Instructions

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.