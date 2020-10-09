City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for October 14th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 9, 2020 Common Council and Committee of the Whole Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

94-20 Write Off Block Grant Loan in the Amount of $21,480 for 830 First Avenue

95-20 Write Off Block Grant for 305 Hudson St

96-20 Write Off Block Grant in the Amount of $20,591.29 for 1216 Fifth Avenue

97-20 Approve Reimbursing Employees for Utilization of Anytime Fitness with the Same Parameters as Attending WelFit

98-20 Allow Payment of Antigo Daily Journal Invoices When Received

99-20 2% Cost of Living Wage Increase in 2021 for Exempt and Non-Represented Employees Including the City Attorney and Assistant City Attorney

100-20 Approval of Funding $10,000 for the 2021 Fireworks by Fireworks Country, Wittenberg, with $6,500 from the Economic Development Portion of the Hotel/Motel Room Tax and $3,500 from the Celebrations Operating Budget

101-20 Adopting the Langlade County All Hazards Mitigation Plan Update

102-20 Approve Revising the Existing Civil Technician/Assistant Building Inspector Non-Represented Position to an Assistant Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Exempt Position at a Starting Pay Grade of 8/Step

1 Effective October 11, 2020

103-20 Request to Waive Bidding Requirements and Purchase Burke Playground Equipment and a Poured-In-

Place Surface in the Amount of Approximately $48,000 from Lee Recreation, LLC

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Confirmation of Library Board Appointment

2. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

MOTIONS

1. Conditional Use Permit for Toni and Robert Miller III to Obtain a Kennel License for Four Dogs at 516 Second Avenue (Approved by City Plan Commission on 10/6/2020 with condition to be effective only for the four dogs currently owned by the Miller’s.)

RESOLUTIONS

104-20 Ratify Mayor’s Decision to Accept the Center for Tech and Civic Life Grant in the Amount of $5,000 for Election Expenses due to COVID-19

105-20 Ratify Mayor Brandt’s Action to Waive Shelter and Permit Fees for Boys and Girls Club of Langlade County Bingo Event

106-20 Purchase an Articulating Tractor with Attachments for Downtown Snow Removal (contingent upon approval by Public Works on October 14, 2020)

107-20 Award Engineering Contract for the 2021 Fifth Avenue Reconstruction Project from Lincoln Street to Western Avenue (continent upon approval by the Public Works Committee on October 12, 2020)

108-20 Discussion and Action Regarding Extending Mayor Brandt’s Emergency Order Beyond October Council Meeting

PERMITS

1. Approval of Street Closure Request from the Northcentral Technical College for the 700 Block of Lincoln Street for a Fire Department Practice Burn

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for September 4 and 18, 2020 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 73508-73792

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2042-2044

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3649-3650

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

ADJOURNMENT

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial In Instructions During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.