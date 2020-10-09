City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for October 14th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Purchase an Articulating Tractor with Attachments for Downtown Snow Removal and Approve the Necessary Budget Transfer

2. Accept Proposal for Engineering Services for the 2021 Fifth Avenue Reconstruction Project from Lincoln Street to Western Avenue (bids will be presented after opened on October 12, 2020)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial In Instructions.

