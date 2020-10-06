Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for October 13th

City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for October 13th

October 6, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 144 S Virginia Street to Allow Construction of a Second Unattached
Structure with the Height No Greater than Two Feet Higher than the House

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Variance Application Request to Allow Construction of a Second Unattached Structure (24 x 24) with the Height
No Greater than Two Feet Higher than the House at 144 S Virginia Street (Parcel #201-1398)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

