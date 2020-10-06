City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for October 13th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing

1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 144 S Virginia Street to Allow Construction of a Second Unattached

Structure with the Height No Greater than Two Feet Higher than the House

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Variance Application Request to Allow Construction of a Second Unattached Structure (24 x 24) with the Height

No Greater than Two Feet Higher than the House at 144 S Virginia Street (Parcel #201-1398)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.